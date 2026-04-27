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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
9h

While not wishing to demean your obvious talent, everything is so insane that you could almost say the satire writes itself.

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6 replies by Normal Island News and others
damien flinter's avatar
damien flinter
10hEdited

Who needs Netfix with the 24/7 Donaldo Road$how.

There must be a fiction prize somewhere we can award him.

Maybe FIFA would step up to the spot.

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