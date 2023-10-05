The Tory conference is getting really exciting now. You might have thought nothing could top the appearances of Liz Truss and Suella Braverman, but a half-cut Penny Mordaunt has unexpectedly given us the third Tory leadership bid in three days. It’s almost like Rishi Sunak doesn’t exist…

What do you mean, who’s Rishi Sunak?

He’s the one who became prime …