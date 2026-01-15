Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Fish's avatar
Mike Fish
11h

I appreciate the satire and irony.

I didn’t even laugh at this one.

I just got angry.

I’m sick and tired of the killings by usarael and grate britain.

trump’s ice is killing civilians right here in the military headquarters of israel.

Shooting our women in the face.

We need a decapitation strike in washington dc.

I hate this fucking country.

I’ve seen ice take people off the streets three times in the last two days.

I’ve seen Palestinians freezing in tents on my screen; when they aren’t busy being killed that is.

I went to an ice out protest on Tuesday, and no one showed up but me.

Bourgeoise liberals and fascist MAGAs make me vomit.

Sorry for being Debbie downer today.

Somebody’s gotta do it.

Can’t just do nothing.

The bright spot that occurred to me as I pen this, is little Ezra.

He’s a fighter too.

Bless you both.

And, thank you.

Reply
Share
12 replies
Jude Liemburg's avatar
Jude Liemburg
11h

Absolutely brilliant 👏👏

Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture