Normal Island News

Normal Island News

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M F's avatar
M F
7m

You are so brilliantly hilarious--thank you!

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Chris Hale's avatar
Chris Hale
just now

Just for a moment I felt uplifted when I read your headline and missed the “not” in front of the resign. I must stop skim reading

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