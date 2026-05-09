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Exiled
5h

THERE’S NOTHING NEW HERE. BUT TRUMP WILL DO ANYTHING TO KEEP THE GOP VOTERS DISTRACTED FROM THE TOTAL DISASTER HE’S MADE OF OUR ECONOMY (OH, BUT STOCKS ARE DEFINITELY DOING GREAT FOR HIM & HIS BILLIONAIRE BUDDIES!). WAKE UP, PEOPLE - YOU’RE BEING CONNED AGAIN BY THE MASTER OF CONS - OUR CRIMINAL-IN-CHIEF!!!

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AuDHD AllyCat's avatar
AuDHD AllyCat
5h

Does Zeta Reticuli mean the 6th handbag?

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