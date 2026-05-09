For months, I’ve been telling you lot that UFO disclosure is coming. Now that it has finally arrived, the people who wear tinfoil hats while eating their breakfast cereal are suddenly Dana Scully. Even manosphere thought leader Joe Rogan is sceptical of Trump’s declassification blitz — and this is a man who believes DMT elves are real and bigfoot is an interdimensional being!

You know the world is upside-down when conspiracy theorists are claiming that aliens aren’t real, even as the US releases top secret files. Absurdly, some insist this is a cover up for the Epstein stuff and Iran war failures. They’re saying it’s Aliens shielding Predators!

I’ve even heard people suggest the new line of Trump merchandise, such as MAGA-branded tinfoil hats and guided tours of Area 51 are part of a government psy-op, rather than the more rational explanation that Trump loves milking his gullible supporters.

The conspiracy theorists have such vivid imaginations, they believe we are seeing Project Blue Beam, which is kind’a like Operation Epic Fury, only against American citizens. They claim Trump is going to stage an alien invasion to usher in the New World Order in which a handful of billionaires will control everything, unlike the current situation where a handful of billionaires control… everything.

For the uninitiated, Project Blue Beam is a plan to use holograms to trick Americans into thinking terrifying creatures are taking over the world. Some argue that the technology has already been deployed and explains the likes of Kid Rock and Nicki Minaj. Obviously, this is ridiculous — everyone knows those two are wearing latex masks.

The UFO files contain undeniable evidence of non-human intelligence, such as footage of fuzzy shapes against grainy backdrops and eye-witness accounts from highly credible individuals who have taken copious amounts of acid. If you’re still unconvinced, just know that Apollo astronauts saw flashes of light when they were in space — and everyone knows there are no light sources in space. Just don’t mention cosmic rays, whatever you do!

Aliens follow us around the Moon without issue, but they have a nasty habit of crashing their own spaceships when they enter Earth’s atmosphere, possibly due to a drinking problem. I can only assume that interstellar travel is sober work, but planetfall requires a stiff drink. To be fair, if I had just reached Earth for the first time, I would probably reach for the bottle too. Imagine their reaction when the first broadcast they receive is a reality TV show!

We have worrying evidence of aliens hovering around our nuclear sites, probably asking themselves: “What the hell are these idiots up to now?” The aliens are like irresponsible parents who allow us to keep playing with matches until we burn the whole planet down. Perhaps their fiendish plan is to let natural selection take its course.

We might not have been shown a live alien yet, but one of the creatures in a photo on social media just happens to resemble Melania. I can’t believe you thought Trump met her on Epstein island when he actually met her in Area 51, after she was trafficked by Epstein from Zeta Reticuli.

It’s understandable if you’re finding this whole thing a bit overwhelming. This explains why previous administrations held back on disclosure. Your simple mind just isn’t ready to absorb our new reality. Thankfully, there are smarter people out there to explain the bigger picture to you in simpleton terms.

To add clarity, leading intellectual Lauren Boebert explained the visitors are not actually little green men, they’re fallen angels. I’m unclear if she is calling the first lady a demon because that would surely be a capital offence in at least three states.

The Trump administration is getting all of its most credible voices behind disclosure, such as the brilliant Pete Hegseth. The War Secretary (and manliest man since He-Man) is taking the matter so seriously that he hasn’t had a drink for 48 hours. He has confirmed that all Democrats have been replaced by clones and are in the process of being rounded up by ICE agents.

Kash Patel is currently preparing some 480p AI-slop to convince non-believers that he has finally captured Hillary Clinton. This approach worked brilliantly when he showed us that video of Ghislaine Maxwell testifying from a cell, and it bore a 46% similarity to the real thing.

A total of 162 UFO files that were written by men who stare at goats have been released so far. We know this can’t be a limited hangout because Trump no longer has Pam Bondi around to redact the files for him. Therefore, every revelation must be completely accurate.

For example, we now know why the US hired so many Nazis after World War II — the FBI received a tip that the Germans were building their own UFOs. It’s unclear when we will be shown the anti-gravity drives and amazing weaponry that Trump chose to not use against Iran on Bridge and Power Plant Day, but hopefully it’s soon.

I just don’t understand why no one believes Trump actually has this amazing tech that he has been bragging about. What did you think all of those objects flying around New Jersey last December were? Drones? You lot are so cynical!

After 70 years insisting “the truth is out there”, all it took was President Trump’s disclosure effort to convince conspiracy theorists that they were wrong all along. I dread to think how confused you will be if Trump announces the world is flat, and held up by a giant turtle. I bet you won’t even believe him!

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