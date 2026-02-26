Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
4h

The only trait of the Trump Administration in which I have confidence is its incompetence.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4hEdited

Iraq Syria and Libya all went so well - for Israel.

Anyway, the propaganda is crude, because it doesn't have to be very good. The decision to attack Iran was already made long ago. Now they're just trying to come up with a pretext.

Iran was foolish not to have gotten The Bomb when it could have.

Reply
Share
11 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture