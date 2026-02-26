The US has famously never lied about a country developing weapons of mass destruction so we should take it very seriously when it says Iraq, I mean Iran is developing them.

Vice President JD Vance insists he has secret evidence that Iran is building a nuke, but obviously, you are not allowed to see it. This matters because JD Vance has a history of brave truth telling. For example, back in 2016 he warned us about Trump’s history of sexual assaults that he has since fallen awkwardly silent on.

The US is very reluctant to go to war, so reluctant that the crew of USS Gerald R Ford are stuffing t-shirts down the toilets. The goy soldiers are blocking their own drains in protest because they don’t want to die for Israel. However, they will probably go to war anyway because Israel has the Epstein tapes. The only thing giving Trump pause is that Iran might also have the Epstein tapes. The future of the Middle East could hinge on who has the most depraved footage of the US president with children. Isn’t that a heart warming thought?

If Israel has the best kompromat, we are gonna have one of those devastating middle eastern wars that are only a bad idea in hindsight, and if Iran has the best kompromat, Trump is gonna get the JFK treatment.

After last year’s illegal bombing of Iran, Trump insisted the nuclear facilities had been obliterated and anyone who suggested otherwise was spreading fake news. Unfortunately, Israel is making him look like a dickhead by telling him to bomb those sites all over again. It’s hard to make Trump look stupid, but Israel is doing an impressive job.

Obviously, war is the only way to stop Iran from getting a nuke because Netanyahu wanted the 2015 nuclear deal to be scrapped. By complying with the IAEA, Iran left Trump with no choice but to abandon the agreement that was preventing it from getting a nuke. Never forget that Iran spent years undermining our pretext for war by complying with international law, fucking terrorists.

Anyone who says the US shouldn’t bomb Iran after everything it has done to avoid war, clearly hates Iranian women or something. It’s time for some freedom bombs.

