After eliminating 10% of the Gaza population, and hoping the rest die from disease and starvation, Israel has warned Iran that killing civilians is totally unacceptable. An Iranian spokesman replied: “Brilliant, so I assume your genocide is over now?”

Israeli diplomats muttered unintelligibly and hoped he would shut up because they weren’t expecting to be checkmated so easily. Thankfully, Sir Keir Starmer came to their rescue, explaining Israel has a right to defend itself, but Iran does not.

The British prime minister insisted war isn’t in anyone’s interests, much to the dismay of Benjamin Netanyahu who desperately needs a Get Out of Jail Free card. Starmer can surely be forgiven for his gaffe because he bravely called the Iranian president who drinks the blood of all the Israelis he hasn’t killed.

“You’ve no idea what it’s like having a neighbour full of religious extremists who are hell bent on your destruction!” lamented the Iranian president.

Not only did Starmer tell Pezeshkian to shut up and leave Israel alone, but the man who is aiding Israel’s invasion of Gaza said Iran must not aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As we all know, invasions are bad when other countries do them. What? Why are you looking at me like that?

Some of you don’t understand how morality works and it shows! If Israel walks into a bar and starts punching everyone in the face, who do you think is wrong? No, it’s not Israel, you idiots! It’s the person who says: “If you don’t watch yourself, I’ll punch you back”. Iran is that person and this is why Iran is out of control.

If Iran doesn’t retaliate this time, Netanyahu will have no choice but to bomb Iran in self-defence. It’s bad if Iran retaliates and also bad if Iran does not retaliate.

In an outrageous provocation, Iran offered to not retaliate if Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas, but Israel really wants to continue bombing someone else’s land. Clearly, Iran thinks this is unreasonable.

We actually have no idea what Iran is thinking, but the fact we think they are thinking about killing civilians proves they are monsters. Israel would never kill civilians, apart from the civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and even Israel when the Hannibal Directive is in force. Apart from that, Israel would never kill civilians, and this is why the IDF is the world’s most moral army.

The world’s most moral army justified attacking five schools in a week, insisting it was targeting Hamas command centres. However, it doesn't seem so keen on Iran attacking IDF command centres, even if they pretend they are hidden below hospitals. That would be monstrous, wouldn’t it?

World leaders fear that if Iran attacked Israel, this would scupper the peace talks which are on hold after Israel killed the negotiators. Hypotheticals from Iran are much worse than actions from Israel, such as blowing up a Palestinian mother and her twins while their father was registering their birth certificates. Obviously, Iran is the region’s terrorist.

There are concerns Iran might attack Israel through its proxies, such as Hezbollah and the Houthis. It's unforgiveable when a powerful country arms a smaller country so it can attack one of its neighbours. That kind of behaviour could trigger all out war. Thankfully, AIPAC has reassured congress that if all out war does break out, the US will be funding it. However, they haven’t told congress they will be supplying the foot soldiers yet.

Thankfully, Mossad has done a brilliant job guaranteeing Israel’s security by obtaining kompromat on all the politicians it couldn’t buy. Therefore, the leaders of the US, UK, France, Italy and Germany have issued a joint statement, expressing “support for the defence of Israel against Iranian aggression.”

Presumably, they are referring to the way Iran aggressively allowed Israel to blow up its embassy, and the way Iran allowed Israel to assassinate the chief Hamas negotiator on its soil. Any more aggression from Iran and Israel will have no choice but to nuke it back to the stone age in self-defence. This would be the only way to avoid civilian casualties x

