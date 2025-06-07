Dawn French caused outrage when she released a video in which she spoke with a baby voice and occasionally said the word "no". The video attracted fury because it contained barely audible criticisms of Israel and suggested genocide is wrong, even when Israel does it. Although French did not have the backbone to say this explicitly, the fact is she said something about Israel without permission.

French made her video because all the cool kids were talking about Gaza and she hoped it would boost her public image, but because she had never put her head above the parapet, she had no idea how many lunatics would be gunning for her.

Realising she was no Greta or Ms Rachel, French pulled her head below the parapet and promised to throw Palestinians under a bus in exchange for mercy. This only succeeded in attracting criticism from both sides, which is ironic because both-sidesing is what she tried to do.

A major criticism of the baby voice video was that it was "one-sided" and for that French apologised, but she forgot to say that genocide is fine when Israel does it. For that reason, she was criticised even harsher than before. The BBC reported that non-political Jews such as Lee Kern and Tracy Ann Oberman were deeply upset by French's antisemitism. Obviously, their feelings are more important than limbless children in Gaza.

The pressure on police to act was immense, and because Zionists always get their way, French's home was raided this afternoon and ransacked from top to bottom. French is currently being interrogated to see if she holds any more forbidden opinions.

Police have seized all of French's electronic devices and bugged every room in her house. She is likely to be banned from using the internet until she appears in court several years from now. She might even be banned from leaving the house or using any electronic devices in accordance with counter-terrorism legislation.

You might think something like this would never happen in the UK, in which case you might want to have a word with the likes of Sarah Wilkinson. It's fair to say the establishment takes no shit when it comes to Israel x

