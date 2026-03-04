Normal Island News

Martin Williams
3hEdited

Jesus said to keep him out of this

Ed McKeon
3h

I left the Methodist church when the minister refused to countenance a gathering to discuss Israel's genocide of Palestinians, even when I sent multiple links from Palestinian Christians asking for support from Western Christians. I was offered a prayer meeting.

