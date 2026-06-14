Normal Island News

Normal Island News

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Chris Hale's avatar
Chris Hale
2h

I am learning to knit so that I can sit in the front row in the traditional way, a Les Tricoteuse’s!

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J Eric Sandoval's avatar
J Eric Sandoval
3h

He should have been YEARS ago.

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