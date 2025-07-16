In a stunning show of transparency, the Republican Party has voted against releasing the Epstein files that don't exist. Interestingly, Donald Trump, JD Vance, Mike Johnson and others were extremely vocal about releasing the files when they weren't in power.

Now Trump is president, he has given up on the pretence like Melania has given up on faking orgasms. His opponents, who did not release the files when they were in power, have switched roles. Their bill demanded the release of flight logs, names of officials, internal FBI emails, immunity deals, and Epstein’s death records. The bill would not have allowed redactions to protect reputations.

The Democrats were hugely relieved when they lost the vote in Congress by 251-250. That was one hell of a game of chicken, wasn't it? I'm told Bill Clinton peed himself. Poor thing.

As Trump has pointed out, releasing the files that don't exist would hurt a lot of people, those people being him and his friends and even his political opponents. Trump is being nice by protecting everyone in the bipartisan paedophile ring, I mean Congress.

Those files were faked by Obama anyway, even though the first Epstein investigation was under Bush and the second was under... Trump. That Obama guy wields such power that he's able to control the FBI, even when he's not president. Strangely though, Obama does not have the power to release those files... because they don't exist, silly!

Nancy Mace voted against releasing the files that don't exist and then said on Twitter that child rapists deserve the death penalty. Seems strange that Nancy would defend her colleagues and also wish death upon them, but politics is a complicated game.

In a surprising show of unity, Trump critic Stephen King took the side of his nemesis, comparing the Epstein list to Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy.

In a follow-up post, King doubled down, comparing the Epstein list to UFOs, which is interesting because the US is more open about UFOs than paedophilia. Incidentally, King never criticises Israel or speaks up for the people of Gaza. That non-existent client list sure buys a lot of silence, doesn't it?

Tim Pool celebrated the cover up by accusing Democrats of voting to release "child porn". I'm confused, I thought the files weren't real. If there is evidence of child porn, the paedophiles would have to be arrested, wouldn't they? And neither Donald Trump nor Prince Andrew are in prison! This proves there is no evidence of paedophilia. Ghislaine Maxwell's scheduled suicide really should be changed to a presidential pardon.

Trump is convincing everyone of his innocence by saying only "bad people" want the files that don't exist to be released. All of the nicest people are comfortable with this being swept under the rug.

As Trump's most loyal supporters keep saying, we should trust the people who are accused of paedophilia when they say there was no paedophilia. Personally, I think we should apply this logic to all crimes. We should simply ask the accused if there is evidence of their guilt and if they say "no", we should drop the charges and let them walk free. Why should only rich people get away with breaking the law? x

