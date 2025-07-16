Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Calum MacKinnon's avatar
Calum MacKinnon
2h

Schrodinger's files?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
2hEdited

I'm crushed, crushed I tell you, at the news that Melania faked orgasms. I mean where the hell is the woman's patriotism? First Lady, my ass: send her back to East Slovakerolvia or wherever these very white people creep into the US from. But then, you picked my mood right up off the floor with the image of Slick Willy peeing his pants. To view that scumbag walking around with wet stains, I would pay significant money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture