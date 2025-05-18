After trying and failing to steal Eurovision last year, Israel came back with a plan to rig the competition at the second attempt, but outrageously it was foiled by Austria. Israel wanted to take Eurovision like it was a house owned by Palestinians, but Austria had the audacity to win Israel's prize and it did not even resort to cheating. Truly, this is the worst thing Austria has done since it gave the world Hitler.

Austria has deservedly received international condemnation from all the leaders who are blackmailed by Mossad. Israelis are understandably distraught that Hamas has extended its tentacles into a country it thought was an ally. I can only assume Ms Rachel is involved here. I don't know how, but she definitely is.

Eurovision seemed to be going so well when organisers hid the fact everyone hates Israel by replacing boos with AI-generated cheers. You know those divorced men who can't get a girlfriend so they hire someone to be their date? It was kind'a like that. Israel paid for a fake audience so it didn't look like a massive loser.

Obviously, a fake audience wasn't going to be enough to win, but Israel had other tricks up its sleeve. It was supposed to keep the next part of its plan secret, but the people who brag about their war crimes on TikTok aren't the brightest bunch. Israelis couldn't help boasting of their heroic efforts which involved using multiple credit cards to vote hundreds of times in different countries. Israel has demanded an investigation into how Austria won, even though Israel cheated.

Israel's entrant Yuval Raphael was met with huge controversy from the very beginning. Many said Raphael should not be allowed to participate while Israel is committing genocide. Obviously, it's unfair to equate Raphael with genocide just because she served in the IDF and used her platform to propagandise for Israel. If you objected to Raphael's participation, I can only assume you were motivated by antisemitism.

Raphael faced the kind of suffering a limbless kid in Gaza will never know when she witnessed Palestinian flags in the crowd, but somehow the night got even worse. In a horrifying incident, a Eurovision crew member was splashed with paint by a protester. We can only hope Israel takes out the terrorist's neighbourhood with a bunker buster missile.

You would think condemnation of the paint throwing would be unanimous, but disturbingly, many tried to blame Eurovision organisers, saying none of this would have happened if they had simply banned Israel.

The organisers were accused of valuing Ukrainian life over Palestinian life, a claim they have strongly refuted. They explained that if Russia had invaded Gaza and Israel had invaded Ukraine, Russia would still have been banned and Israel would still have been allowed to participate because Israel can invade whoever the fuck it wants x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Instagram