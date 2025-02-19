The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have come under fire, following their exchange in parliament last week in which they humiliated a desperate and traumatised Palestinian family to reassure racists they hate Arabs just as much as they do.

Apparently, Lady Chief Justice Dame Sue Carr thinks she knows a thing or two about the law, just because she is England’s most senior judge. She said of the exchange: “It is for the government visibly to respect and protect the independence of the judiciary. Where parties, including the government, disagree with their findings, they should do so through the appellate process.”

Clearly, it was a historic mistake to make Dame Sue Carr the country’s first female chief justice. Personally, I blame diversity, equity and inclusion for this farce. Next we’ll be finding out Sue is married to a Muslim, or even worse, she’s converted to lesbianism. What else could explain this outburst?

Our first female chief justice really thinks the judiciary should be independent from political interference and that it was “wrong” to throw an innocent Palestinian family under the bus to score political points. She even thinks judges should not be publicly intimidated into ignoring the law for political expedience.

When it was pointed out the father of the judge who made the ruling is a writer for Declassified UK who has referred to Israel’s genocide as “brutal”, Dame Sue Carr simply replied “so what?” Imagine dismissing the Daily Mail’s carefully considered hit piece like that, as though their argument had no legal relevance!

Fortunately, the politicians who think it counts as “hate speech” when you criticise politicians, agree it’s completely fine to target judges this way. Kemi Badenoch showed her professionalism and respect for due process by taking to Twitter to slag off the chief justice before insisting: “This doesn't compromise the independence of the judiciary”.

Sir Keir Starmer made it clear he respects the independence of the judiciary so much that he is going to correct its wrong decisions. Surprisingly, Starmer’s lurch to the authoritarian right was not enough for the leader of the opposition who wants all refugees to be thrown into the sea. Ms Badenoch, who has no legal experience and was not present during the court case nor privy to the basic facts, insisted the decision to award the family permanent residence was “completely wrong” and “cannot be allowed to stand”.

The Tory leader blamed the Labour government for the ruling, unaware the court’s decision was taken under Conservative rule, in accordance with the last government’s legal framework. She overlooked that the family were staying with a British relative who was financially supporting them, meaning they were placing no burden on the taxpayer, but don’t let facts get in the way of our bigotry.

I don’t know about you, but I want a legal system where the future of the most desperate people on earth is decided by reactionaries who know nothing about the case. I would therefore suggest that all future asylum cases are taken out of the hands of judges and sent to a panel composed of Laurence Fox, Julia Hartley-Brewer, and Jeremy Clarkson. This will ensure all asylum seekers are thrown into the sea.

Worryingly, Sir Keir Starmer has refused to clarify if he will throw the Palestinian family into the sea, but he has vowed to close the “loophole” that allowed the judge to correctly apply the law. However, Ms Badenoch explained this was about much more than a “loophole” and was about our “flawed human rights” that occasionally treat Arabs as though they are human.

A Home Office spokesperson reassured far-right nutters: "The family settlement scheme was clearly set out for Ukrainians. We have been clear that we do not agree with this judgment and we twice vigorously contested this case. We intend to make it clear in law that refugee status is not intended for Arabs under any circumstances. Not even when our bombs have blown up their homes.”

Isn’t it lovely to have such compassionate people in charge of our country? x

