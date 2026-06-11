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Frances Kay's avatar
Frances Kay
3d

Another wonderful piece, Laura. How cheering to see Trump is, as ever, completely 'at sea' [as he might say himself] in the Strait of Hormuz - and why hasn't he renamed it the Trump Strait of America? Who says the World Cup can't be won by peacefully bombing any countries who are taking part in this international jamboree? And what a masterstroke to send any players - or referees - with brown skins straight back where they belong!

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Scott Lichtenstein's avatar
Scott Lichtenstein
3d

Brilliant!

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