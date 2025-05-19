Gary Lineker has been fired by the BBC after a pattern of unacceptable behaviour which involved objecting to war crimes and genocide.

At a time when hospitals are being blown to pieces and children are being starved to death, Lineker has taken the racist position that these things are wrong, even when Israel does them. He has therefore been relieved of his duties, just like everyone who criticises Israel.

Lineker was only fired because he works for the state broadcaster where everyone must be politically neutral. Obviously, no one gets fired for criticising Israel at other broadcasters, apart from every single critic of Israel every single time.

Everyone knows you are not allowed to criticise Israel anywhere in the west, but Lineker arrogantly thought he could buck this trend, just because it was the right thing to do. As one of the nicest human beings among us, Lineker clearly had no future at the BBC. Nice people are frankly unacceptable. They make me want to vomit.

The BBC is a politically-neutral organisation which means you are not allowed to be a nice person with a conscience. You can express the most unhinged right-wing views imaginable (just ask David Starkey), but if you say something controversial like "Israel should stop vaporising tents", you have to go. Israel can vaporise whichever fucking tents it wants, including yours.

The BBC has reassured concerned Zionist staff that they are free to express their pro-genocide beliefs because "pro-genocide" is a protected characteristic. You can rest assured that no one will ever be fired for supporting Israel.

The BBC is so impartial it hires a guy whose pro-IDF book was promoted by none other than Benjamin Netanyahu. Raffi Berg was delighted to brag about this on social media, but he never got fired because that sort of thing is fine.

Raffi's job is to filter the BBC's news output so it never gets too honest about Israel. If ever you see something on the BBC that casts Israel in a negative light, just know the truth was one thousand times worse. Raffi watered down the truth for you in the name of anti-racism.

You might think Raffi's job sounds a bit political, but please remember, he only works in the news. Lineker, on the other hand, worked as a sports pundit and expressed his views in a personal capacity which is much more concerning.

BBC sports presenters should not be allowed to express personal views anywhere, unless they're supportive of Israel, or critical of one of the bad countries like Russia. Let's be honest, if Lineker was criticising Russia, he would have been given a pay rise.

Just know that while Israel is committing one of the worst crimes in history, there are two acceptable courses of action: one is to fall silent and the other is to support it. What you are not supposed to do is use your platform to be on the right side of history. Anyone who does that will not be remembered fondly.

Let the history books show that when the holocaust of our time was taking place, Gary Lineker was willing to sacrifice his job in an attempt to stop it, and for that he must never be forgiven x

