Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Kay's avatar
Frances Kay
1h

Dear Laura, what a delightfully Christmassy image this piece conjured up for me. Privacy is so yesterday, innit? And the para about VPNs actually made me lol! So as we stagger into 2026, we can confidently look forward to your posts being enjoyed by robots like Starmer, and yourself finally coming face to face with your loyal subscribers in the gulag being made ready for us by Mahmood and her hostile hospitality hosts! Happy Thoughts for 2026 to you and all of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Baz's avatar
Baz
1h

Check your VPN, we migrated from Express VPN (Israeli) to Nord ✅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture