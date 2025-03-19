You could be forgiven for being confused after David Lammy accidentally admitted Israel is breaking international law, only to be undermined by Downing Street and his own office.

The foreign secretary was questioned by anti-genocide lunatic Jeremy Corbyn and gave him a propaganda victory by telling an inaccurate truth. This was most embarrassing. The last thing we need is people with a conscience saying: “I told you so”.

The Hamas-run Corbyn asked the foreign secretary to confirm that Israel’s blockade and continued bombardment of Gaza are violations of international law, and the foreign secretary… panicked.

Lammy forgot the official line that Israel is, but isn’t, but maybe, possibly, could be doing things we might disapprove of, that maybe, possibly risk breaking international law if they’re not careful, but something, something, Hamas, rape, October 7th. It’s important that our ministers talk with such clarity, otherwise the public might think they’re accomplices in genocide.

Just because Israel is illegally blocking aid into Gaza and cutting off the power in breach of international law does not mean Israel is breaching international law. This is a grey area because we don’t like the law being applied to Israel.

The government is in a difficult position because Israel has kompromat and the arms manufacturers are making money and the International Criminal Court is weighing up arrest warrants. You think you could do a better job of striking a balance here?

Lammy was at least sensible enough to explain Israel has a right to defend itself from civilians who have nothing to do with the conflict.

As a qualified lawyer, Lammy finds he is easily confused by legal matters, a problem that happens to also afflict the prime minister. The pair agree that when Hamas breaks international law, civilians must be murdered in response, and when Israel breaks international law, sanctions must not be imposed in response. Consistency is important.

Thanks to consistency from the UK, and support from the US, Israel was able to end the ceasefire with a bombing spree that killed two children every minute. Americans are delighted to pay for this because the only welfare queens they oppose are single mothers with hungry kids.

Israel resumed its genocide because it has every right to defend itself from ceasefires. Just know it was Hamas who caused this by attacking Israel zero times. Israel was forced to act when it saw children on their own land in clear violation of the agreement that Israel had already broken 89 times.

Israel decided Hamas could not go to parts of Gaza and when it saw Palestinians in those parts, it bombed them because it sees all Palestinians as Hamas, even toddlers. Ordinary Palestinians are not responsible for Hamas and Hamas is not responsible for them, but we’re gonna act like the reverse is true because how else would we justify this? Oh yeah, the hostages…

The agreement was that Hamas would release the next 59 hostages during the second phase of the ceasefire, but Israel refused to move to the second phase until the hostages were released because it didn’t want them to be released.

Let’s forget the Israeli delegation admitted on February 9th, it would not advance to the second phase of ceasefire talks. Let’s forget Israel planned to end the ceasefire one week before Hamas did whatever it is they’re accusing Hamas of doing this time. By the way, Israel is still holding over 9,000 Palestinian hostages which it does not plan to release at any stage. Why is Hamas like this?

Just know the hostage situation is good for Netanyahu’s political survival because the last thing Israelis want is an end to genocide. Israel attacks Gaza during times of peace and times of war, and even during ceasefires, and sometimes Palestinians respond by killing on a smaller scale. This proves Israel is right to always be attacking Gaza.

Did you know we’re still accusing Hamas of mass rape on October 7th? Well, you bloody well should because we remind you about it every 15 seconds!

A UN report shows Israel is weaponising rape in the occupied territories, but if you talk about this, you’re abandoning Israel’s women. An Israeli government watchdog admits the IDF sexually abuses its own conscripts in huge numbers. You should stand in solidarity with the one-in-four Israelis who’ve been sexually abused by their own side, but only if you find a way to blame Hamas. Israel has every right to rape itself.

Rape is the worst crime imaginable when we’re making evidence-free accusations against Palestinians, but when Israel’s figures show its own side raping, it’s misogyny to mention this. We do not amplify the truth about Israel under any circumstances. Thankfully, our ministers are on the right side of history which is why they prefer to talk about imaginary beheaded babies.

Reassuringly, Liz Kendall said that while no one wants Palestinians to be slaughtered, a ceasefire would be wrong because Hamas might kill Israelis in much smaller numbers. Israeli lives are more valuable than Palestinian lives, therefore, the moral thing to do is kill large numbers of Palestinians. This is the type of reasoning you get when you elect someone who culls disabled people to balance the books.

Labour’s other demon, Pat McFadden, said the government would use “every diplomatic lever” to restore the ceasefire in Gaza, apart from sanctioning Israel, or banning arms sales to Israel, or ending surveillance flights for Israel, or accusing Israel of breaking international law, or supporting the International Criminal Court’s action against Israel, or banning donations to politicians from the Israeli lobby. Apart from all of that, the British government plans to use every diplomatic lever possible…

