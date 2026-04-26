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Spunty's avatar
Spunty
16h

Meanwhile, Kotex shares have plummeted on the back of the news that the president's ears don't require their products this time around.

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Frank Macskasy's avatar
Frank Macskasy
15h

Damn it, I've said it before, BULLETS ARE USELESS AGAINST THE ORANGE ONE!

You need holy water and a crucifix!!

Do it properly.

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