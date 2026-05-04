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Lise Hertel's avatar
Lise Hertel
4h

The odd thing about this is that this has actually been done- by the Americans. In the past they tried this, trained dolphins with explosives attached to them.

Every accusation is an admission.

Of course its also been done with dogs who were trained to run under tanks with explosives attached to them. Their owners then detonated the explosives, killing the dogs (of course) and damaging the tank.

Humans are cruel.

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Kate Schroeder's avatar
Kate Schroeder
4h

😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡

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