Israel condemns Palestinians for getting in the way of bombs
They should not have to gone to where they were told to go
Israel has reacted with disgust after it ordered Palestinians to move to Khan Younis in southern Gaza and they obediently followed the instruction with inevitable consequences.
An IDF spokesperson said: “Have these people learnt nothing? We’ve displaced them three times already in this conflict! They should know by now that if we tell them to go somewher…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Normal Island News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.