Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gareth Jones's avatar
Gareth Jones
17h

Your exquisitely satirical take brings the very lightest relief to the whole fucked up ongoing genocide. Please 🙏 continue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John Omaha's avatar
John Omaha
17h

Thank you Laura for this column. I detest Israel and Zionism and I am enraged and ashamed that America is paying for the weapons that Israel is using to starve the Palestinians and murder children living in tents. I am an American protester and expect murderous attacks here soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture