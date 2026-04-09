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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
38m

"...don’t worry, the BBC assures us that ordinary Iranians are happy for their country to become an irradiated wasteland. So happy, in fact, they would build a Trump statue in the centre of the crater where Tehran used to be."

It is written that any sufficiently advanced parody is indistinguishable from the genuine article.

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Dan Bluemore's avatar
Dan Bluemore
27m

You're bloody good at this❤️

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