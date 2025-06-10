Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julio's avatar
Julio
8h

I hope Hassan will be safe under the watchful eye of all of us given how the obscene Zionist barbarians treat Palestinians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Poshlost's avatar
Poshlost
9h

Just a moment how can they deport Hassan from her own country? And if she was in her own country she didn't "enter" illegally unless the governing administration says so... and that would be HAMAS wouldn't it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture