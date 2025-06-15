A couple of days ago, Israel came up with the brilliant idea of bombing a much bigger, stronger country and is deeply confused to find the move has backfired.

Drunk on the successes from bombing women and children for 20 months, Israel expected Iran to obediently be destroyed, but instead, Iran fought back. I can only assume Iran is drive by Jew hatred.

Unfortunately, the iron dome broke and Israeli buildings have been falling like they're made from Jenga pieces. What is deeply concerning is that Israel's economy is built around science and tech and Iran has been bombing science buildings.

What type of monsters attack scientists? What do you mean, Israel did that two fucking days ago? It's not wrong when Israel does it!

All you need to know is Israelis are suffering unimaginably right now. Just think how traumatising it would be seeing the home you stole from Palestinians be destroyed. A home that was promised to you by people who wrote a book 3,000 years ago. Imagine facing the prospect of sleeping in a tent. No one can appreciate how badly Israelis are suffering.

I'm told 90% of Israel's water comes from just five desalination plants and I'm gonna level with you, Israel has made a habit of bombing water supplies so everyone is getting nervous. Israel could be about to get as thirsty as Palestine.

The people who say it's cowardly to hide underground are being forced to hide in underground shelters so you can imagine how humiliating this is. Israeli military bases are taking such a hammering that soldiers are abandoning their posts. The war looks like it's been lost before it's even begun.

IDF soldiers are saying they never asked for this and just want to return to the type of war where they shoot women and children and post the videos on TikTok. That type of war is much more fun than the type where you lose.

Understandably, the mainstream media has discovered the ability to show the scale of destruction and our politicians have remembered how to say words like "war crimes". This is because Israelis have spent two days enduring what Palestinians have endured for 19 months and they do not fucking like it.

"They are turning Tel Aviv into Gaza!" is a common complaint.

An Iranian spokesperson expressed confusion, explaining: "We are simply copying the practices of the world's most moral army. Israelis should be grateful." Being an antisemite, he doesn't understand that you can't apply the same standards to God's chosen people. Only a monster would treat Zionists like they are... Palestinians x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Instagram