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deborah jones's avatar
deborah jones
13h

I think the confusion is that he didn't know he was supposed to be governing the UK. Quite understandably he thought he was employed by Israel.

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
13hEdited

"looks forward to not taking responsibility for the next thing he does wrong".

Oh the stark parallels in our Western governments. Modeled, naturally, by the animated but wax-brained statuettes of the Trump administration quoting Quentin Tarantino to clarify their erroneous actions.

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