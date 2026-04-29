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Rebel Nun's avatar
Rebel Nun
3h

Laura, you give me hope for the future! All of them in one place, with robots or AI or something instead of real women and children (except Ivanka - she’s there), and no way to leave. Iran could make great AI videos to convince them they are running the world and it’s going just right for them. And the rest of us can carry on. 🩷💚💛💜

Thanks for your writing! It’s the only news I get happy to see in my inbox!! 🌹👸🪷

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W.F.Miloglav's avatar
W.F.Miloglav
3h

Hilarious. Absolutely one of your best ever.

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