If an asylum seeker visits a hospital, our biggest concern is that their journey is as uncomfortable as possible. Therefore, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmoud has banned sick or injured refugees from using taxis. It is unclear if she has also banned them from using ambulances.

Personally, I would ban refugees from screaming too loud if someone happens to break their legs. I would also like to be the one who breaks their legs, but the woke mob says that “would be going too far”. Sigh.

Outrageously, a refugee took a 250-mile taxi ride to a GP appointment and I’m sure this is representative of all refugee taxi rides. If the refugee was given a GP 250 miles away from where he lives, he should bloody well walk! Or pay for the taxi himself with his £40 a week refugee allowance. If he’s finding money tight, he can get a job. Also, he can’t get a job because we don’t want him coming here and stealing our jobs. Bloody freeloader.

Most hardworking tax payers are unclear why asylum seekers are given healthcare in the first place. The Refugee Convention clearly states that we should not give healthcare to anyone who is fleeing the wars we create. We are perfectly entitled to show less compassion to humans with the wrong skin tone than we show to animals. The Germans had the right idea when they refused to take in Palestinian refugees and took in donkeys instead.

You will delighted to hear the taxi ban will save the tax payer £15.8 million, which should help plug 1/1,300th of the £20 billion black hole that Rachel Reeves made up. It turns out the OBR told Reeves she actually had £4 billion head room, but we must not let the truth get in the way of a chance to punish vulnerable people.

The taxi ban is expected to reduce immigration to the UK by 0% and increase the mortality rate of refugees by 12%. We could increase the mortality rate further by pretending dinghies in the English channel are actually Venezuelan drug runners. Are you listening, Shabana?

Refugees must be punished for bringing the NHS to its knees by forcing the government to privatise it against the wishes of kindhearted big pharma execs. Why are refugees like this? x

