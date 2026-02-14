Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
6h

Is the little twerp actually leaving for real this time?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jim's avatar
Jim
6h

He said he'd leave if Corbyn became Prime Minister. I've never forgiven Jeremy for missing that opportunity.

Reply
Share
2 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture