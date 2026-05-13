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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
4h

Not a word of exaggeration.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4h

It doesn't matter that Charles is an inbred and that his brother is only the most famous *living* pedophile. The government still acts in Charles' name.

It doesn't matter that the house of commons and h.m. government are chock a block with clowns and fascists. Their acts still have the force of law.

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