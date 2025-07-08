Normal Island News

Lenny Cavallaro
1m

It's established precedent, @Laura K. When Nixon released the Watergate tapes, there was a blatant 18.5-minute gap during a recorded phone conversation between him and (Chief-of-Staff) H.R. Haldeman. The tape was filled with percussive noises that indicated it had been erased.

Well, if Nixon could do it, Trump can do it, and since Epstein was kind enough to "commit suicide," we can safely assume that nothing is amiss in any of this. [Of course, Musk made some brash remarks, but what could HE possibly know?]

Philippa Rees
2m

Just delicious. Who knew rational analysis was so spicy?

