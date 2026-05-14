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Hetty in Scotchland ;-)'s avatar
Hetty in Scotchland ;-)
3h

Crikey sounds like he has been visiting the SNP website and copying their policies. I bet he's going to nationalise their railways and not sell off their water, scrap peak time fares for the workers and heaven forbid make sure folks can get their medication/prescriptions without taking out a mortgage. No wonder the SNP get such a bad press, it's terrible what they are doing and now, even worse they have been elected into government again, even planning on helping young people get on the property ladder, and even more free bus travel, Jeez.

Don't look at their website, the long list of socially responsible policies is just far too scary.

Great article, as always :-)

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
3h

The Devil IsRael. The Antichrist. So obviously, the AIPAC donors don't want to fix anything...

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