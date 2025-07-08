Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
6hEdited

"fucking over the working class": UK Mouthy Maggie and US Regressed Ronnie-the-Demented were such a good tag-team at this endeavor. Or was it Maggie and her colleague Nancy Reagan in the actual day-to-day collaboration (we'll never know). And not only did they privatize postmortem services in Hades, but every other bloody service available to anyone with limited means. Only the good die young. Only the sociopaths can afford to go on and on in a world of nonstop fees-for-service.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Ellis's avatar
Barbara Ellis
6h

Let’s hope the bastard has to ride a burning bike through hell, with Thatcher clinging to his spiney back, claws dug in deep!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture