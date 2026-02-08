Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
8h

"all the gravitas of a broken hand dryer" -- in a stinking filthy men's room at a rest stop in the middle of nowhere?

I've been there. Depressing. Thanks for whatever module in your brain births these great images.

Reply
Share
Sara's avatar
Sara
6h

Spot on the alien story is coming - distract distract distract !! These people are beyond words.

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture