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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
11h

"First time offenders will be offered the chance of re-education via an audio version of Alex Karp’s The Technological Republic, but it’s expected that many will simply opt for death." LOL

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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
11h

lol i love your work. it's like the onion if it wasn't owned by NWO globalists...

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