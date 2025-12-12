Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Blacker's avatar
Tom Blacker
20h

🎶I fought the floor

And the, floor won🎶

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Adam Cheklat's avatar
Adam Cheklat
20h

Britain gives state funerals to dunces and barbarians and what do compassionate souls get? Naught but scorn and mockery from the state! Or worse, imprisonment!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture