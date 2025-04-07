A war crimes complaint has been made against ten “terrorists” accused of committing unspeakable atrocities in the Middle East. The accused are IDF soldiers so the Met is investigating the complaint as an act of antisemitism. If found guilty, the complainants are to have their homes blown up by 1000lb bunker busters with their extended families inside. It’s only what they deserve.

One of the complainants is a radical human rights lawyer called Michael Mansfield KC who leads a team of researchers at a Hamas stronghold known as “The Hague”. Mansfield is a despicable character who has worked on cases involving Grenfell tower, Stephen Lawrence, and the Birmingham six. He has a disturbing history of doing the right thing.

I understand Mansfield was put on a no-fly list after he handed a menacing 88-page dossier to police. His disturbing manifesto showed an obsession with Israelis butchering civilians and aid workers in self-defence.

Mansfield stirred up hatred against Israelis by pointing out how they bomb hospitals every other day. One of the accused was allegedly driving a bulldozer, squishing corpses as he demolished the remains of a hospital. Apparently, Zionists aren’t allowed to blow off steam these days…

Mansfield’s dossier highlights how Israel has been erasing historical monuments and religious sites, presumably because they undermine the settlers’ historic claims to the land. We are sensibly keeping the names of the accused and details of the accusations a secret to protect the suspects from the justice system.

Understandably, Israel is denying committing war crimes that it has boasted about on TikTok. It is objecting to the term “crimes against humanity” because it does not consider Palestinians to be part of humanity. It has fired its social media guy, Itamar Ben-Gvir, before he gets someone in trouble. This seems unfair, given all the likes he got.

I’m told the British government would prefer to let the accused Zionists off the hook to please their donors, however, there is an area of concern. The idiots who drafted The International Criminal Court Act 2001 made it an offence against the law of England and Wales for a person to commit genocide, a crime against humanity, or a war crime, and they forgot to add an exemption clause for Israel.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, scores of legal and human rights experts have signed a letter of support for Mansfield's complaint, urging the Met to investigate the Israeli suspects.

This puts the Met in an awkward position where it is expected to uphold the law, even when the government doesn’t want it to. It hasn’t faced such a dilemma since Boris Johnson had those karaoke nights during the Covid lockdowns. We therefore face the very real risk that Zionists could receive £100 fines for war crimes. What a mess x

