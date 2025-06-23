If you're a huge fan of President Trump (aren't we all?), you will have been hugely concerned about the Epstein client list going public. The last thing we need is everyone finding out Trump is a paedophile when ICE agents are having so much fun making America white again.

The Epstein client list is the prized possession of a charity known as "AIPAC" (American Israel Paedophile Affairs Committee) that gives large sums of money to US politicians for no particular reason. Coincidentally, every member of the Epstein client list is extremely friendly with AIPAC. The best way to identify a member of the Epstein client list is to look out for the words "I stand with Israel".

Due to pressure from the donors who funded his election campaign and expected nothing in return, President Trump has agreed to put America first by doing everything Israel wants, including sacrificing the lives of his own soldiers. What a hero.

To prevent AIPAC from releasing his private tapes, Trump bombed Iranian nuclear facilities, knowing this would provoke a totally unprovoked response from the Iranians, and staggeringly, that is exactly what happened. Who could have seen this coming?

No one is sure why the Iranians were so upset about the US targeting a central pillar of their economy, risking a humanitarian catastrophe in the process. All we know is they have launched swarms of missiles at US allies in the Middle East who must have a fantastic record on women's rights, otherwise the US would never be their allies. It would be bombing freedom into them.

Iran provocatively built its 6,000 year old country among US airbases, making those airbases feel deeply uncomfortable. They have been living in fear for a long time, wondering when Iran would attack, and that moment has finally arrived.

Iran has reportedly bombed airbases in Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait, and I am unclear if there have been any casualties. I just know that if any US troops died, they gave their lives saving a paedophile from accountability and that's what matters.

What comes next is probably World War III. Get ready for conscription because the Bible says you must die to make Israel great again. Just know that you will be on the front line with heroes like Piers Morgan, Ted Cruz and Lindsay Graham who have bravely volunteered for duty x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend.

