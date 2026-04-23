Normal Island News

Normal Island News

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
3h

I like your news better than the actual news.

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Russell Adams's avatar
Russell Adams
3h

And they all said: "Sir! Thank You, Sir!" with tears in their eyes...

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