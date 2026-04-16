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Ziton's avatar
Ziton
14h

And JD Vance explained how the US blocade of Cuba while not at war wasn’t economic terrorism even though the Iranian blocade of the Strait of Hormuz was. He explained this by saying the Pope should be careful about theology.

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Pabluante's avatar
Pabluante
14h

Jesus Christ I saw this notification and my heart just dropped before I saw it was you

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