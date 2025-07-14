Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DocHollywood's avatar
DocHollywood
3h

“It's unclear if Maxwell was planning to discuss the client list that doesn't exist, or the one that Obama faked.” Good news, Everyone! Both lists are now on AG Pam Bondi’s desk!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charkate's avatar
Charkate
3h

Wow! Well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture