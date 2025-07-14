The US government has explained the cameras to Ghislaine Maxwell's prison cell strangely went down while she committed suicide next week. Sadly, no one knows how Maxwell committed suicide because the on-duty guards were sleeping while her body was smuggled away. Hopefully, the footage the FBI is splicing together with Adobe Acrobat can shed some light.

Predictably, conspiracy theorists are questioning the official story before the FBI has come up with one. They think it's far too "convenient" that Epstein and Brunel also committed suicide while they were in prison. Honestly, these people will put two and two together and make four. Insensitive fucking cranks.

Maxwell's funeral is expected to be attended by dignitaries such as Prince Andrew, Peter Thiel, Bill Ackman, Bill Gates, Al Gore, the Clintons, RFK jr., Alan Dershowitz, and Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as all your favourites in the "I stand with Israel" crowd and, of course, the US president.

Maxwell's close friend Donald Trump is understood to be distraught at the news of her passing. Maxwell was preparing to discuss the Epstein client list in Congress and Trump was optimistic this would clear his name. It's unclear if Maxwell was planning to discuss the client list that doesn't exist, or the one that Obama faked.

All I know is the man who is screaming at his fans to stop talking about Epstein is extremely innocent. I can't see why his supporters are turning against him. The Trump administration was so keen to hear Maxwell testify that they even blocked her from addressing Congress.

Trump's supporters are upset with him for not releasing the files, but there could soon be a vote on releasing them, thanks to Ro Khanna. Only the paedophiles on the list would vote against that, wouldn't they? I'm more than confident Trump will vote for the release of the files because he has nothing to fear. He's as innocent as P. Diddy.

Only problem is Trump is in mourning so we might have to delay the release of the files until all remaining evidence has been erased and all witnesses have the opportunity to commit suicide. It's what Ghislaine would have wanted x

