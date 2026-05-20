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Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
3h

This satire is dangerously close to being fact.

I mean, it is factual, but has to be labeled as satirical to ensure the writer is not sued or suicided.

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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
2h

The U.S. military industrial complex is hitting new heights! Now that Trump's sons are manufacturing drones it's going to be even better. For Trump and Trump's pals.

The 1% are making a literal killing!

War is America's largest export. Billionaires & US politicians make huge profits. No one wants tax dollars to go to healthcare, infrastructure, or citizens. Silly! There is no money in that! That's why we should thank Israel for keeping us at war.

The CIA is busy negotiating in Cuba ATM and we know what that means! The New York Times will be explaining how Cuba has been manufacturing an A-bomb. Once the place looks like GAZA the US will take it over.

Win win!

When is the question.

When will the "checks and balances" we are supposed to have in Amerikkka kick in?

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