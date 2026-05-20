There were celebrations across Tel Aviv last night as AIPAC candidate Ed Gallrein defeated Thomas Massie in the Kentucky primary. As a result of his victory, we can rest assured that no Republican will dare question Israel again. On the contrary, they will send America’s sons and daughters to fight in the next dumb war that Netanyahu demands. It truly is a great day for grassroots democracy.

Massie was something almost unheard of in US politics — a Republican with integrity. He would actually read bills and do his fucking job, instead of being told how to vote by donors. There was major concern that his whole “integrity” thing could resonate with voters who insist they are fed up with establishment politics, but it turns out Republicans aren’t ready for someone who is anti-paedophile. They wouldn’t want to be seen as woke, would they?

It’s fair to say that victory did not come cheap for the Epstein class. In the most expensive democracy money can buy, the Little St James gang spent a record $32 million on Kentucky. Fortunately, they can expect a 1,000,000% return on investment in terms of weapons packages supplied by people with no healthcare.

Just know that it’s antisemitic to say the Israel lobby exists so please use the politically correct term: “the Epstein lobby”. The Epstein lobby is composed of pro-Israel community groups who love democracy, and billionaires who kindly send millions to political candidates, but expect nothing in return. It’s truly the most philanthropic network in the US so anyone who disobeys it must be punished.

Ed Gallrein said his primary opponent “had it coming”, describing his victory as “revenge for the Epstein Files Transparency Act”. He went on to explain that Americans deserve better than someone who is opposed to paedophilia and endless wars — and soon they will have the congressman they deserve: one who represents… Israel.

Massie was far from gracious in his response, saying he would have conceded earlier, but he was trying to locate his opponent in Tel Aviv. This was intended as a jibe against the man who is performing the ritual of tongue-kissing a wall before starting his job. If Massie had rubbed his erection against that wall, he probably wouldn’t be in this mess, but he thought he knew better…

“I vote with the Republicans 91% of the time,” Massie said. “The 9% of the time my party is taking up for paedophiles, bankrupting this country or starting another war, I don’t vote with them. They want 100% compliance. That’s why they’re trying to take me out.”

Trump responded that he doesn’t think Massie is a “real Republican” and called him a “Dumbocrat”, explaining he has been a “nightmare” to work with. It was understandable criticism from a president who is only concerned about the wellbeing of his people. Massie’s meddling caused so much stress for the DOJ’s redactions team who admirably worked around the clock for months. In the end, the job proved too big and several of Trump’s friends were unfairly exposed by the release of the Epstein files.

I think we can all agree that Massie is lucky that he was only unseated. The guy calling for the FARA registration of AIPAC could easily have received the JFK treatment. If he keeps talking about a presidential run, he might yet get it. Israel simply will not allow the US to have a president who does not act in its interests. The “greatest nation on earth” has been colonised by a tiny settler colony and needs to know its place.

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