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Dr.Who's avatar
Dr.Who
2d

“…but what matters is that he has tongue-kissed that fucking wall, over and over again.”

😂

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Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
2d

Brutal, and yet probably the most positive spin on his 'life' - such as it was - that we will see.

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