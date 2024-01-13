Shipping lanes matter more than child amputees in Gaza
We totally have our priorities in order
As homeless children scream in terror every time an Israeli drone flies over Gaza, the sensible people on Twitter, who have not once objected to genocide, have highlighted the real humanitarian crisis of the conflict: shipping lanes in the Red Sea. Obviously, shipping lanes are where we should focus 100% of our energy now. The other stuff is minor by co…
