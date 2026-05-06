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fmcmurrran@cogeco.ca's avatar
fmcmurrran@cogeco.ca
4h

Oh, I badly needed this today, and it did not disappoint! It is scary to think that an honestly good person might actually be successful in UK politics. Next I'll have to rethink my dismissal of the tooth fairy...

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Mike's avatar
Mike
4h

To be fair, Stockport Library Services were overly aggressive in the 80's. I blame the milk board.

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