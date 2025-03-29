Some of you are under the impression Snow White flopped because it is crap and Gal Gadot cannot act and is cheering for genocide, but you are wrong. The reason Snow White flopped is that Gadot’s co-star opposes genocide and all right-thinking people are disgusted.

Everyone knows you cannot criticise Israel in Hollywood, but Rachel Zegler was confused because she just wanted Palestinians to be free. If you didn’t know, Zegler once tweeted “always remember, free Palestine”. It has been explained to her that wanting Palestinians to be free is antisemitic, but she has still not apologised. As a result, Disney has been vetting her tweets to ensure they comply with the first amendment.

Disturbingly, it turns out Rachel Zegler has a kind and pure heart, just like Snow White. The producers had no idea she was like this in real life, otherwise they would never have cast her. Disney stars are supposed to fake a smile for the camera and endorse crimes against humanity.

You might have thought Snow White was the hero and the Evil Queen was the villain, but Disney wants you to know you are wrong. The message is that Evil Queens are role models and we should feel no empathy for our fellow human beings.

The producers and the actress who support Israel are certain the actress who supports Palestine is the problem: Zegler is why Snow White opened with a meagre $43 million and is the worst movie on IMDb with a rating of 1.7/10. Disney should put this theory to the test by ensuring their next movie cast is made up exclusively of Zionists who can’t act. I’ve no doubt this will lead them to box office success.

You will be pleased to know Disney has a proud history of putting Snow White actresses in their place. When the 1937 movie made $330 million at the box office, Disney only paid their star Adriana Casellotto $970. I personally can’t see why Zegler was paid a penny more.

Sensibly, Snow White producer Marc Platt flew to New York to bully Zegler over her opposition to genocide and criticism of Trump. He told her not to bring politics into acting and be more like Gadot who says neutral things like “calling for a ceasefire is wrong”.

To avoid difficulties in future, all Disney stars should be cast from the IDF, based exclusively on their looks. This approach worked so well with Gadot so why not? Gadot was once the prettiest soldier in the IDF so she was made a Hollywood star so that everyone would love the IDF. This plan would have worked too if it wasn’t for that pesky Rachel Zegler.

Zegler, who controversially has brown skin and acting talent, turned millions away from Disney’s latest blockbuster with her enormous popularity and unshakeable integrity, and she must never be forgiven x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism!

