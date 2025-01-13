Good morning, everyone, I’m sorry to get personal on here with it being a satirical newsletter, but I’ve had to take some time out because my five-month-old baby has been diagnosed with myoclonic seizures. Ezra is currently in hospital while doctors figure out the root cause and how best to treat him. He is scheduled to have another EEG today so fingers crossed, he will be showing signs of improvement.

I plan to continue writing while this is going on because aside from aything else, it will help take my mind off things, and it’s my job. However, I’ve barely slept in days, and as you can imagine, I’ve been a bit distracted. Sorry for keeping you all waiting like this. I’ll get back into the swing of things as soon as possible. Hopefully later today, if we get good news and I can wake myself up.

I greatly appreciate your patience and support x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Bluesky