Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
1d

Yet again I feel that I only understand current events after reading your response to them!

Reply
Share
1 reply
TruthMatters's avatar
TruthMatters
1d

Laughing very loud, cheers!

Reply
Share
82 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture