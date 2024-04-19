The United States has vetoed Palestine’s bid for full UN membership, stating the UN is not the venue for recognition of a Palestinian state. Their representative clarified that Palestinian statehood is something that can only be ratified unilaterally by Palestine's mortal enemy: Israel.

The US position has caused controversy among lefty do-gooders who can’t understand why Israel has the power to decide Palestine is not a country, so I thought I’d run you through the history:

In 1948, during a conflict known as the “Nakba”, Arabs ethnically cleansed 750,000 Jews and conquered 56% of Israeli land on which they built an ethnostate called Palestine. To this day, millions of Israeli refugees and their descendants are not allowed to return to their homeland because the colonisers won’t let them.

Soldiers from the Palestinian Defence Forces (PDF) boasted on camera of raping and murdering civilians during the Nakba because they knew their government would let them get away with it. They smiled and laughed as they recalled their brutality and didn’t consider it wrong because they did not see the natives as humans.

The colonisers decided God had promised them Israeli land to create a special home for Muslims. Any Muslim from anywhere in the world is automatically granted citizenship of Palestine, even if they have no ties to the land. Palestinians treat anyone who isn’t a Muslim as an inferior form of human, governed by a separate set of laws, and they declare anyone who opposes their ethnostate as racist.

Understandably, the native Jewish population did not react well to the colonisation of their land and many wars broke out over the years, but the natives always lost to their heavily-armed Arab conquerors who sought a “high blood cost” to deter future uprisings.

In 1967, the Six-Day War broke out, which involved Palestine not just fighting Israel but several neighbouring countries. Following the war, Palestine expanded its territory significantly, seizing the Golan Heights from Syria as well as more land from Israel which it controls through brute force to this day. This stolen land is known as the Occupied Israeli Territories (OIT).

Many Israeli towns have had walls built around them, turning them into ghettos, and the Palestinian military controls everything that goes in and out of those ghettos. Sometimes it orders everyone in the ghettos indoors so that Palestinian tourists can drive through the streets in buses like they are visiting a safari park. The natives are treated like animals.

The military regularly goes into these towns and harasses the locals, trashing businesses, stopping school children at gun point, beating up civilians, arresting and jailing people without charge, and even torturing and killing them. Many of the victims are children, but Israeli children are never referred to as children, they are simply “minors”.

One area of Israel was allowed to operate in a semi-independent manner, but the people are trapped by a border-fence on one side and water on the other. If they get into a boat, they are blasted out of the water, and if they approach the border fence, they are shot. Their one airport was destroyed by Palestine.

In 2010, then-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, described Israel as a “prison camp”. This is because Palestine controls Israel's supply of food, water, medicine, electricity, and all essential goods. It has kept the population on a “starvation diet” for years, giving them just enough calories to stay alive. It has also regularly destroyed farmland, orchards, and water supplies, to make life as tough as possible for the natives. It seems clear the long-term goal is to drive all Israelis from their land in order to establish a “Greater Palestine” as promised to them in their Holy Book.

In 2018, Israeli protesters marched alongside the border fence to demand an end to the occupation in what is known as the March of Return. However, Palestinian snipers had a policy of targeting knees and ankles to see how many Israelis they could cripple. They did not just cripple the protesters though, they shot and killed aid workers, journalists and even pregnant women. Their aim was to make it impossible for the natives to peacefully protest and impossible to fight back. If any Israelis found a way to fight back, they were called “terrorists” by their Palestinian oppressors. However, Palestinian leaders funded the most extreme Israeli groups because they saw this as the best way of derailing a “two-state solution”. They even assassinated any moderate politicians who were growing in popularity to avoid the risk of a political solution.

The inevitable result of Palestinian policies was another war that started in October last year, which the Palestinians claim was caused when Israeli militants broke a non-existent ceasefire. However, they’d been attacking Israelis all year, like they do every year, killing hundreds of adults and children. Anyone who points out this context is called a “terrorist supporter”.

Since October 2023, Palestine has cut off food, water, medicine, electricity, essential goods, and telecommunications, and killed around 40,000 civilians while destroying 80% of the buildings in Israel. A further 80-90,000 civilians have been injured and have little or no access to medication or pain relief. Many Israeli children have faced amputations without anaesthetic and newborn babies have been allowed to starve to death. Surgeons who have refused to abandon their patients have been executed on the spot. The brutal Palestinians justify all of this cruelty by saying they have a right to self-defence.

Given all of the above, it’s no wonder the US and Israel refuse to recognise Palestinian statehood. Anyone taking the side of colonisers who behave like monsters would be on the wrong side of history, wouldn’t they? Just imagine what it must be like being those poor natives x

