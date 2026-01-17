Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Val D. Phillips's avatar
Val D. Phillips
1d

Brava, Laura. You really nailed it with this. So glad Lord Voldemort was available.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Rebel Nun's avatar
Rebel Nun
1d

😢😆😫😆😢😆😭You’re making me seasick, Laura. Keep it up. Don’t let us rest. We have to do the impossible.

Reply
Share
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture