President Trump earlier announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran which Israel has honoured like Trump honours his wives. The ceasefire lasted all of 52 seconds which coincidentally is how long Trump lasted, the one and only time Melania slept with him. Only difference on that occasion is the premature ejaculation didn't kill anyone, it simply spawned Barron. Some would argue that was worse.

Israel ordered the evacuation of three areas of Tehran the moment the ceasefire was announced. It then bombed the shit out of those areas and pretended Iran had violated the ceasefire so it had an excuse to keep bombing apartment buildings. Trump is definitely not embarrassed that the ceasefire was over by the time he had finished tweeting, but he has already deleted those tweets. He assures us he is not upset that Israel made him look like a fucking idiot.

Israel said it was willing to accept one of those permanent ceasefires where the other side stops firing and Israel does not, but outrageously, Iran refused that generous offer. Lebanon accepted a similar offer and was only bombed a further 3,350 times (it will be more by the time you read this).

Israel has a proud track record of honouring ceasefires which includes only breaking 962 of them (that's an average of one violation per month since 1948).

It's fair to say Israel has achieved its military objectives which include not destroying Iran's nuclear facilities and not overthrowing the Iranian leadership. Israel would now like to focus on bombing civilians until it can carry out a false flag on the White House. At this point, the US will send ground troops to Iran because Israel does not like wars when the other side fights back. It likes to make TikTok videos of its soldiers wearing women's underwear while Americans die on their behalf x

